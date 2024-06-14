Vivek Foundations Senior Secondary School, Palampur

The school recently held an award ceremony for its annual open art competition, ‘Abhivyakti’. The event was designed to help students express their artistic talents and emotions. The ceremony took place in the newly opened amphitheatre and began with the traditional lamp lighting and ‘Saraswati vandana by the guests — founder Principal and Director Kusum Rana and school Principal Dr Mousami Thapa. Students performed a variety of acts, including an English play about the life of Gautama Buddha and a Hindi skit about Swami Vivekananda’s life. Younger students delighted the audience with bhangra, and the Karate Club showcased their self-defence skills. The event concluded with the awarding of prizes to the top performers in the art competition. The school management committee congratulated the students and their parents, making the event a memorable celebration of young talent.
