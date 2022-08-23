Viveka Foundations, Bhawarna

The I-Day programme in the school started with flag hoisting by school Founder & Director Kusum Rana and Principal Dr Mousami Thapa. The school NCC unit cadets presented a smart march past. The speech by Aditya K.P.Singh, School Administrator filled everyone with the spirit of desh bhakti. School Founder & Director and Principal honoured the toppers of Class X & XII. Boarding house students of VFS presented a skit 'Azadi Ek Gatha'. Inter-house quiz competition on Tiranga was organised to promote awareness about the Indian flag. Major Somnath Sharma House secured first position and was awarded the trophy. Poster-making competition, slogan-writing and fancy dress competitions (Play-Way Section) were also organised on the occasion.
