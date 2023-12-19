Viveka Foundations School, Bhawarna

An inter-house cross-country championship was organised. The 3-km route of the cross-country race passed through different terrains. As many as 56 students and eight teachers participated in the race. The two-hour event culminated with the award ceremony by School Director Kusum Rana and Principal Dr Mousami Thapa. Among boys, the first position was grabbed by Ragahav Uppal (Class IX) of Aryabhatt House. Vaibhav (Class X) of Major Somnath Sharma House got the second position, while Armaan (Class X) of Rabindranath Tagore House secured the third position. Among girls, Priyal and Aarohi (Class VIII) of Aryabhatt House stood first, Ananya (Class X) grabbed the second position and Riya (Class X) of Major Somnath Sharma House got the third position. Among teachers, Amit Khan of Rabindranath Tagore House secured the first position, Ishu Rana of Aryabhatt House grabbed the second position and Ankita Sood of Major Somnath Sharma House secured third position.
