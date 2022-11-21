Viveka Foundations School, Palampur

A sports extravaganza was organised at the school to mark the 13th Annual Sports Festival 'Tagda Raho — Stay Strong'. A range of activities were also planned throughout the 17-day event. Some of the highlights of the events were the umbrella race, sack race, 100 m, 200 m, 400 m relay races along with field events such as long jump, javelin throw and shot-put. Chief Guest for the event was Air Commodore Deepak Sood (Retd.) who declared the event open by lighting a torch. The NCC Unit and the slow march past by the playway section of Viveka Foundations marked the beginning of the event. Young Vivekians displayed a wide array of sports ranging from ball PT to lazium and from skating to karate. A display of yoga by the children was the highlight of the day. A fun-filled round of grandparents' activities was also organised which witnessed full participation from the elderly. The Best Player in badminton was bagged by Shikhar Singh Bogal with the Best Player of chess going to Keshav Sood of Class VIII. The Best Basketball player was Rajat Jamwal with the overall Best Athelete title bagged by Himanshu Chauhan of Class XI. The Best House in Sports trophy was bagged by Aryabhatt House and 'Col. Robertson Trophy' for the best marching contingent was awarded to Major Somnath Sharma House. In the closing ceremony the school flag was handed over to school Principal Dr Mousami Thapa by the Founder & Director Kusum Rana.