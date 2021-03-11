Viveka Foundations Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna

With a plethora of career options available in the contemporary times, the role of a counselling session becomes indispensable. To meet this need of hour, Viveka Foundations Senior Secondary School under the guidance of school Founder Principal and Founder Director Ms Kusum Rana organised a ‘Career Counselling & Psychometric (Aptitude) Testing Session –for students of Class X on 28th May 20222. The session was organised by the Department of Psychology to help students of Class X explore their areas of interest, their aptitude and problem-solving skills through psychometric testing and problem solving activities. The session commenced with the School Principal & Counsellor Dr Mousami Thapa reiterating the importance of knowing one’s potential and subject of interest before making a decision. It is common among students going through this transition phase to get influenced by misinformation and end up making wrong decision. To resolve this common dilemma of students, psychometric testing, problem-solving activities and presentations on different streams were exhibited by the senior students of Class XII.