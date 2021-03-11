Viveka Foundations Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna

With a plethora of career options available in the contemporary times, the role of a counselling session becomes indispensable. To meet this need of hour, Viveka Foundations Senior Secondary School under the guidance of school Founder Principal and Founder Director Ms Kusum Rana organised a ‘Career Counselling & Psychometric (Aptitude) Testing Session –for students of Class X on 28th May 20222. The session was organised by the Department of Psychology to help students of Class X explore their areas of interest, their aptitude and problem-solving skills through psychometric testing and problem solving activities. The session commenced with the School Principal & Counsellor Dr Mousami Thapa reiterating the importance of knowing one’s potential and subject of interest before making a decision. It is common among students going through this transition phase to get influenced by misinformation and end up making wrong decision. To resolve this common dilemma of students, psychometric testing, problem-solving activities and presentations on different streams were exhibited by the senior students of Class XII.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors
There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital
Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses
In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...
I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP
Patel is set to join the BJP at noon