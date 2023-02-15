Viveka Foundations Sr. Sec. School, Bhawarna

'Abhivyakti', an open art competition, was organised for students of classes I-XII, in which more than 250 students from Palampur and nearby areas participated. The competition was held in five different categories — Group A (Classes I, II, III); Group B (Classes IV, V, VI); Group C (Classes VII, VIII, IX); Group D (Classes X, XI, XII) and Group E (Creative Open Entry-Best out of Waste. A caption contest was organised for parents as well. Certificates were given to each participant and souvenirs were given to parents of the participants.