Viveka Foundations Sr Secondary School, Bhawana, Palampur

The school recently organised the Aavishkar Camp — a five-day immersive experience aimed at enhancing mathematics and science education. Educators from across the region embarked on a transformative journey, engaging in collaborative inquiry, hands-on activities, and reflective dialogue. The workshop emphasised a holistic approach to learning, integrating the principles of the ‘5Es’ — Engage, Explore, Explain, Extend and Essence. Through dynamic mathematics sessions, participants delved into the visualisation of mathematical concepts, explored geometric shapes, and honed their skills in guiding effective discussions. In the realm of science, educators ventured into the study of fundamental forces, molecular dynamics, and astronomical phenomena. Through interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities, participants deepened their understanding of scientific principles, fostering inquiry-based learning and real-world application. Collaborative inquiry was at the heart of the workshop, as participants engaged in shared dialogue, exchanged best practices, and brainstormed innovative teaching approaches. Reflective sessions provided an opportunity for educators to distil key learnings and discuss practical strategies for implementing newfound knowledge in their classrooms.

