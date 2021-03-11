VSPK International School, Sonepat students win medals

The students of VSPK won a number of medals in the 2nd Inter- School Taekwondo Championship Kharkoda, Sonepat. Sourabh and Shubham, both students of Class IX bagged gold medal in U-14 years Boys U- 40kg and U-14 years Boys U- 37 kg, respectively. Anmol of Class IX won a bronzemedal in U-14 years Boys U- 61 kg. In U-12 years Boys U- 53 kg category Aman of Class VII bagged silver medal. In under U-10 years Boys U- 27 kg Anant of Class V won a silver medal. In Boys U- 38 Kg Naitik of Class V got bronze medal. In U-29 kg Bhavish of Class IV bagged the bronze medal. In U- 32 kg Gargi of Class III received a silver medal. In U- 23 kg Uttam of Class III bagged silver medal. In U-18 kg Naksh of Class II won the bronze medal under the mentorship of Sweeti Antil. All the medalists were appreciated by SK Gupta, Chairman, and the Principal Deepika Sharma.
