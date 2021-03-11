VSPK International School, Sonipat

A special assembly was organised to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. Students staged a skit on how Ramadan fasts are observed for a whole month and Eid is celebrated at its culmination. A dance performance was presented by Class IV students. Alongwith Eid, Labour Day was also celebrated wherein helpers of the school were presented small tokens of appreciation by Chairman SK Gupta and Principal Deepika Sharma. The students were explained the relevance of both the days and were urged to respect each and every job as the nation is incomplete without the services of the labour force.
