VSPK Int'l School, Sonepat

The school staff and students commemorated Hindi Diwas in the school as a mark of acknowledgment of Hindi as the national language. The celebrations commenced with an invocation dance. Principal Deepika Sharma spread the message that "Hindi hamari shaan hai, desh ka abhimaan hai". The students left the audience awestruck with their song 'hum hai hindustani, Hindi bhasha humko pyaari hai'. Chairman SK Gupta urged everyone to be proud of our national language