VSPK Int’l School, Sonepat

School students participated in the athletics tournament organised by the CBSE, which was held at Bal Bharati Public School, Jhajjar. Vansh Kaushik (Class VIII) won silver medal and made everyone proud. Aryaman (Class IX), Bhavya (Class VIII) and Jai Class (VII) participated enthusiastically and showed their sporting spirit. Each student has received a certificate and memento. Coach Amit Kumar had trained the team. Chairman SK Gupta and Director Pankaj Gupta congratulated the students for their hard work and participation. Principal Deepika Sharma wished the students good luck.