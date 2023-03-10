VSPK Int'l School, Sonipat

To honour womanhood, the school celebrated the International Women's Day in the Harsana Kalan, Rathdhana and Siddharth colonies. Women presented a performances and also taught simple yet effective techniques of self-defence from martial arts to girl students and women staff members. SK Gupta, Chairman, and Pankaj Gupta, Director, addressed the gathering on the occasion and appreciated women and their role in all walks of life. The male staff, with the guidance of Principal Deepika Sharma, conducted various games to mark the day. The teachers actively participated in the games and were delighted by the surprise given to them.
