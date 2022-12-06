VSPK school students bag medals in taekwondo

In the third inter-school taekwondo competition, many players of VSPK International School, Sonepat, under the training of school sports coach SweetI Antil, won medals. Kushal of Class VII won bronze medal in the 44 kg category and Aman of Class VII registered his presence in the 53 kg category. Class V student Naitik won silver medal in the 38 kg category and Anant of Class V took gold medal in the 27 kg category. Naksh of Class II won bronze medal in the 19 kg category. Principal of the school Deepika Sharma congratulated all the participants. Director of the school SK Gupta and Chairman Pankaj Gupta appreciated all the participants and wished them a luminous future.
