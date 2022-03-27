Warm send-off for Class XII students at Sacred Heart, Chandigarh

The students of Class XI of Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, hosted a warm sendoff for their outgoing seniors. The programme titled ‘Aloha-2022’ commenced with invoking the blessings of the Almighty. A melodious medley set the momentum for other performances.

A melànge of scintillating performances set the stage ablaze and the musical recital made the spellbound audience hum and sway to the mellifluous numbers. High-energy Bhangra performance was the show-stopper.

The prime attraction was the coveted title of Ms Sacred Heart, for which elegant and confident girls vied against, each other. Jaunita Ruchel Datta of Commerce stream was crowned Ms Sacred Heart 2022. Anusha Kuthiala and Kriti Garg walked away with the first and second runners-up titles.

The Principal, Rev Sr Arti, wished luck to the outgoing batch and reminded them that each Heartian walking out of the hallowed portals of the school embodies the Heartian legacy of being progressive citizens with deep-rooted humantarian values. She also commended the efforts of the students and teachers of Class XI, in arranging the farewell. The show concluded with the school premises reverberating with the School anthem by Heartians singing together and loud ‘We will always be Sacred Heart girls’