Climate change

Water levels receding at Zimbabwe's Lake Kariba amid prolonged dry spell

Water levels receding at Zimbabwe's Lake Kariba amid prolonged dry spell

Dar es Salaam, March 20

The prolonged dry spell in the lower catchment of the Kariba Dam, which straddles Zimbabwe and Zambia, has resulted in a decreased inflow of water into the world's largest man-made lake, but inflows are expected to increase during the second quarter of 2022.

In the second update for the year on the hydrological situation at Lake Kariba released on Saturday, the CEO of the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) Munyaradzi Munodawafa said the lake level increased from 478.35 m recorded on Jan. 1, 2022, before receding to 478.52 m recorded on March 18, reports Xinhua news agency.

ZRA is a bi-national organisation mandated to contribute to the economic, industrial, and social development of Zimbabwe and Zambia by obtaining the greatest possible benefits from the natural advantages the two countries decide on.

The two countries run power stations on the banks of the dam wall, which were in recent years expanded to generate more power.

"The increase in the lake level at the beginning of January 2022 was mainly due to sustained rainfall activity in the Kariba Lower Catchment, but the lake level then receded due to a reduction in rainfall activity," said Munodawafa.

"During that period, the Kariba Upper Catchment that contributes the larger portion of inflows into Lake Kariba experienced a delayed onset of rainfall activity. The lake level of 478.52 m recorded on March 14, 2022, meant that the lake was at 3.02 metres above the Minimum Operating Level (MOL) of 475.50 m." This translated into 13.66 billion cubic metres (BCM) of stored usable water or 21.07 per cent live storage available for power generation, he said.

On the same date in 2021, the lake level was higher at 481.44 m with 27.62 BCM of stored usable water or 42.62 per cent of live storage, with the lake level being 5.94 m above the MOL.

Munodawafa said despite the delayed onset of rainfall activities in the Kariba Upper Catchment, the preliminary hydrological simulations undertaken by ZRA indicated that owing to the upper catchment rainfall activity that continued to be recorded, the lake level would start increasing during the second quarter of the year.

"The simulations also indicated that the lake is likely to reach a peak of 480.30 m by June 18, 2022, which will put the lake at 4.8 m above the MOL with 22.06 BCM of stored usable water or 34 per cent live storage available for power generation)," he said.

He said ZRA had maintained the 45 BCM of water allocated to ZESCO Limited and Zimbabwe Power Company for their respective power generation operations at Kariba for 2022.

ZESCO Limited is the state-owned power company of Zambia.

"In line with its mandate, the authority will carry out a detailed quarterly review of the hydrological outlook at Kariba at the beginning of April 2022," he said. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Kajol's Holi message on 'save water' has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bashed into Twitter storm

2
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

3
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab AG

4
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

5
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

6
World

Afghanistan world's unhappiest country, Finland happiest; check India's rank

7
Amritsar

Majha giant slayers left out of Bhagwant Mann Cabinet, many surprised

8
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

9
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

10
Pollywood

Shehnaaz Gill is lady in 'purple'. New photos are perfect vibes of a strong boss and a stunning diva

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

In first order to Punjab police, CM Mann orders reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann orders reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

The new team would be headed by AIG Gursharan Singh Sandhu a...

LIVE: CM Bhagwant Mann addresses newly elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via-video conferencing

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

MLAs not assigned Cabinet will be handed equally responsible...

Biren Singh to be Manipur Chief Minister again

Biren Singh to be Manipur Chief Minister again

Biren Singh was unanimously chosen by BJP state legislature ...

MP Manish Tewari advices CM Bhagwant Mann on the BBMB issue, suggests possibility of filing lawsuit

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

Government of India had changed norms for selecting the full...

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees, says City Council

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

Cities

View All

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Potholed road claims scooterist's life in Chandigarh

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Farmers drape Sandeep Nangal Ambian's body in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Smacks of bias against Doaba: Opposition parties

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead in Haibowal; attempts to kill self, critical

AAP cadres feel low as Ludhiana district fails to get Cabinet berth

2 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Railways likely to start ROB construction over Ludhiana-Dhuri railway tracks next week

Ludhiana: Teenager rapes 6-year-old

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement