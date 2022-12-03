Weightlifting champions

The promising students of Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Village Road, Nurpur, brought laurels to the school by winning seven medals in the Open State-Level Weightlifting Championship. The competition was organised on November 26 and 27 at Arni University, Indora. Principal Tarsem Kumar said that Meena Kumari, a student of Class VIII, won a gold medal in the youth level while in the U-14 junior level she won a silver medal. Ashit Singh Chib of Class X won a gold medal at the U-15 youth level and silver medal in the junior level. Rishabh Dadwal, a Class XII student, won two gold medals in the U-16 youth and junior-level categories and a silver medal in the senior level. All the gold medal winners have been selected for the National-Level Weightlifting Championship which will be held at Kanyakumari.