With no teachers around a water carrier runs this school

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 24

Chimbalhar Primary School situated on the outskirts of Palampur town is being run by a water carrier as there are no teachers in the school for the past four months. In the absence of teachers the number of students has also come down to 10 in this school.

The education department had shifted one teacher to Dehan in Sulaha constituency and later the second teacher was also transferred to Panchrukhi. However, department failed to post the substitutes and as a result there is no teacher in the school at present.

An ad-hoc water carrier is now looking after the students who come to school daily.

It is ironical that recently the state government had spent over Rs 3 lakh on the building and renovation of the school but the absence of any teacher has made the school virtually non-operational.

The students said that in the absence of teachers they had not been able to complete their syllabus this year.

All efforts to contact the District Education Officer at Dharmsala failed as he did not pick the phone. However, a junior officer said that a temporary arrangement was being made to depute teachers from an adjoining school so that students did not suffer.

Parveen Sharma, a former MLA and BJP leader, who lives near the school said he was fully aware of the situation and had requested the education department to fill up the vacant posts of teachers so that students' studies did not suffer.

Caption: School building- Ravinder Sood