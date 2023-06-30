Will artificial intelligence take over the world soon?

Yashika Jamwal

Artificial intelligence is the simulation of the human intelligence onto the machines, like computers and robots. It is used in numerous amount by the present business world. Artificial intelligence concentrates on significant skills that consist of learning and providing step-by-step instructions to the computing devices to perform a certain task in an efficient way. It always focuses on reasoning and giving a desired outcome of the question asked by the user, for example a computer. Artificial intelligence fine-tunes its algorithms to ensure that they may provide the most accurate results. It is the humans' most valuable invention for the field of business.

Artificial intelligence is essential as it has the potential to change the hard life of a common person into an easier one in a blink of an eye. It can perform desired tasks much faster than human. It can detect frauds, and gives the quality control during business tasks.

There are so many benefits of using Artificial intelligence. This statement has been proven by the frequent usage of it by people, for example computers, Alexa, Siri, Google, Sophia Robot, AI-controlled Ambi Air-conditioners, Smart Watches by Apple Company and more. Despite uncountable advantages of Artificial intelligence, like the brilliant quality of work control, speed of completing a certain task and making the human life easier, the usage of Artificial intelligence in large quantity should be controlled or stopped. This is due to the arising fear that Artificial intelligence can take over the world soon. Elon Musk has predicted that Artificial intelligence is likely to overtake humans and try to conduct its very own agenda in the coming times. As Artificial intelligence is becoming much smarter day by day and progressing a lot, it could be possible that it will take over the globe soon.

Nowadays, the production and the invention of more and more Artificial intelligence machineries are at the peak. If this continued, humans would start being totally dependent on Artificial intelligence to complete all their tasks and do all their work every time, causing it to begin to establish its own mind set and create a catastrophic situation all around the world. This is the reason to worry.

According to studies, if the production of Artificial intelligence continued, it can start taking over the world most likely by 2025. This indicates that Artificial intelligence also shows some disadvantages and the humans are totally unaware of this fact or do not even realise it. A good proof of this is the way jobs are being taken across various industries constantly by the Artificial intelligence gradually decreasing the employment opportunities. Eventually if Artificial intelligence reaches to a point where it becomes total self-aware, conscious and able to make its own decisions, goals and desires rather than simply following computer command, it can simply cause an unsolvable catastrophic situation for the world which could never be solved.

The writer is a student of Class IX, YPS, Mohali