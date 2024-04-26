Woodstock Public School, Batala

The school celebrated Earth Day to highlight this year’s theme — ‘Planet vs Plastics’. The event aimed to raise awareness about the environmental impact of plastic pollution and promote sustainable practices among students and staff. The festivities began with a speech by Principal Dr Ancy, who emphasised the importance of protecting our planet for future generations. This was followed by a captivating solo song sung by a student, highlighting the need to reduce plastic waste and preserve our environment. A thought-provoking act depicted the harmful effects of plastics on marine life and ecosystems, urging everyone to take action. A touching poem and a meaningful mime further emphasised the message of environmental conservation. The takeaway of the celebration was a lively nukkad natak, which engaged the audience and encouraged them to pledge to save the Earth. The event concluded with a pledge-taking ceremony, led by Chairperson Dr Satinderjit Nijjar, where students and staff vowed to make sustainable choices and protect our planet.

