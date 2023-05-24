Workshop held at Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

A five-day Shark Tank/ Sharp Camp Entrepreneurship workshop for senior students was organised at the school in collaboration with Abridge Education. In this Boot Camp speaker Shreya Bajaj helped students to build their profile and understand the practical side of starting a business. With the help of this programme young and budding entrepreneurs developed business ideas — from market research to financial analysis, from prototyping to pitching. It was a great initiative and step taken by the school to provide its students crucial life skills which will help them navigate well in future. The workshop was concluded with a vote of thanks from the School Director.
