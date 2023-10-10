Workshop on 'AI tools' at Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali

A workshop on ‘Artificial intelligence tools for innovative teaching techniques’ was organised for teachers. It was conducted by eminent IT expert and mathematics genius Ravjot Singh. The aim of the workshop was to provide training as well as to motivate high school teachers by introducing them to the world of AI and to enable them to bring it to the classroom. It was an enlightening session for the educators as they learnt tips on how to use AI tools for reinventing their teaching skills and empower themselves in this fast-changing world of education. The teachers benefited tremendously as they learnt techniques to create PowerPoint presentations, question papers, sample worksheets, edit videos and many more features having great utility for them as well as the students.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Mohali