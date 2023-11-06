Workshop on ‘Critical Thinking Skills’ at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school played host to an enlightening workshop on ‘Critical Thinking Skills’ for students of Class XI and XII. The workshop, organised by the school in collaboration with esteemed educators from IILM University, was a resounding success, with students and faculty alike benefitting from the engaging sessions. The one-day workshop featured a series of interactive discussions, hands-on exercises, and case studies, all designed to foster critical thinking skills among the students. Students were encouraged to question, analyse and think creatively, thus enhancing their ability to approach academic and real-life challenges with confidence. Speaking at the event, Dr Prachi Gupta, an expert in critical thinking, stressed the importance of these skills in the modern educational landscape. School Principal Dr Parveena John Singh stated that critical thinking skills are essential for success.