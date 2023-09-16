Workshop on India’s golden past at Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

The workshop on the topic, “Reliving India’s Golden Past” was organised by Dr Puja Waalia Mann in the school. The objective of the workshop was to provide a platform for participants to delve into India’s rich historical and cultural heritage. The workshop showcased a series of intriguing discoveries from ancient India, ranging from archaeological findings to scientific advancements and cultural artefacts. The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation of more than 75 teachers representing 15 schools from Karnal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Encounter breaks out near LoC in J-K's Baramulla
This comes at a time when an operation is under way in Anant...
Punjabis among 16 people sentenced for money laundering, human smuggling in UK
The individuals arrested and charged as part of the NCA oper...
NIA launches multi-city searches in Tamil Nadu in suspected terror module case
A DMK councillor in Coimbatore is among those under the agen...