Workshop on India’s golden past at Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

The workshop on the topic, “Reliving India’s Golden Past” was organised by Dr Puja Waalia Mann in the school. The objective of the workshop was to provide a platform for participants to delve into India’s rich historical and cultural heritage. The workshop showcased a series of intriguing discoveries from ancient India, ranging from archaeological findings to scientific advancements and cultural artefacts. The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation of more than 75 teachers representing 15 schools from Karnal.

#Karnal