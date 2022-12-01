Workshop on making jute & paper bags

Maharishi Dayanand Public School, Daria, Chandigarh, organised a workshop in collaboration with the Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration, in which students learnt to prepare paper and jute bags. Students talked about the problems caused by using plastic bags. Talking about the utility of the jute and paper bags, students revealed that these bags were biodegradable and environment friendly and did not emit toxic gases and harmful chemicals. Principal, Dr. Vinod Kumar said that the aim of this workshop was to train students to make paper and jute bags.
