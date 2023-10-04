Workshop on Modern Art hones creative skills of students

The Art Department of Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, organised a two-day Art Workshop last week. The workshop centered around the theme of Modern Art. This innovative event was exclusively designed for students in classes III to VIII, with the primary goal of nurturing their artistic talents and encouraging free creative expression. The workshop was inaugurated by the school Principal, Inderpreet Kaur, who encouraged the students to participate and channel their creativity to produce outstanding works of art, which will adorn the school's halls.

To ensure an engaging and productive learning environment, students were introduced to a diverse array of modern art paintings, guided step by step by the school's Art faculty Ranjana Sharma and Tarundeep Kaur. The hands-on approach allowed the students to immerse themselves in creative concepts, fostering their ability to apply these concepts to their own artistic endeavours. In the words of the budding artists, the key takeaways from this 2 day workshop were 'patience', 'focus', 'a can do attitude' and a realisation that 'you can fix anything'.