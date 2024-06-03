 Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, hosted Workshop on National Curriculum Framework for teachers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Schools
  • Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, hosted Workshop on National Curriculum Framework for teachers

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, hosted Workshop on National Curriculum Framework for teachers

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, hosted Workshop on National Curriculum Framework for teachers

The school hosted a comprehensive workshop on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for teachers.



The school hosted a comprehensive workshop on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for teachers. The event aimed to enhance teachers’ understanding of the NCERT’s National Curriculum Framework for School Education, aligning with the new school education structure of ‘5+3+3+4’, which replaces the traditional ‘10+2’ format. The programme was designed to familiarise teachers with innovative teaching methods, evaluation techniques, and other aspects pertinent to the new curriculum. The workshop provided valuable insights into the structured stages of the new education system as outlined by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Vidushi Maan from Harper Collins led the workshop, emphasising about the importance of critical thinking, academic vocabulary, communication skills, teachers-students’ expectations, graphic organiser and group discussions. The workshop emphasised the importance of adapting to the changes to foster a more effective and cohesive learning environment for students, ensuring that the transition to the new framework is smooth and beneficial for all stakeholders involved. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said the school remains committed to provide quality education and continuous professional development for its educators, staying at the forefront of educational advancements.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#NCERT


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

2
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

3
India

PM Modi chairs host of meetings, asks officials to ensure fire drills in hospitals, public places

4
India

Air India Delhi-Vancouver flight takes off after 22-hour delay

5
Business

Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s richest person, overtakes Mukesh Ambani

6
Punjab

62.8 per cent voter turnout recorded in Punjab

7
Punjab

Goods trains collide in Punjab’s Sirhind: Here are the trains affected by derailment

8
India

‘Have you heard Sidhu Moosewala's song 295’: Rahul Gandhi on number of seats for INDIA bloc

9
India

Opposition parties trash exit polls, claim ‘deliberate attempt to justify rigging’

10
India

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high levels as exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha polls

Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high after exit polls predict big BJP win in Lok Sabha election

30-share BSE Sensex jumps 2,777.58 points; NSE Nifty rallies...

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

California State University student Nitheesha Kandula went m...

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

Odisha reels under blistering heat; 20 people die of sunstroke in 3 days

Odisha reels under blistering heat; 20 people die of sunstroke in 3 days

Since Friday, a total of 99 suspected sunstroke deaths were ...


Cities

View All

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

Dhaliwal visits Lakhowal village youth’s family, spends time in fields, cattle farm

Three-tier security for nine strong rooms in city, rural belt

Open house: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

Fire breaks out at shop, no loss of life reported

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Showroom gutted in fire at Mohali

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Delhi BJP chief, workers detained for protesting CM’s visit to Rajghat

Kejriwal’s surrender: AAP loves his dedication; it’s just drama, says BJP

Delhi records 42.8°C

Delhi could become barren desert: High Court

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Mystery shrouds youth’s death near Focal Point

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu