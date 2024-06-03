Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, hosted Workshop on National Curriculum Framework for teachers

The school hosted a comprehensive workshop on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for teachers. The event aimed to enhance teachers’ understanding of the NCERT’s National Curriculum Framework for School Education, aligning with the new school education structure of ‘5+3+3+4’, which replaces the traditional ‘10+2’ format. The programme was designed to familiarise teachers with innovative teaching methods, evaluation techniques, and other aspects pertinent to the new curriculum. The workshop provided valuable insights into the structured stages of the new education system as outlined by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Vidushi Maan from Harper Collins led the workshop, emphasising about the importance of critical thinking, academic vocabulary, communication skills, teachers-students’ expectations, graphic organiser and group discussions. The workshop emphasised the importance of adapting to the changes to foster a more effective and cohesive learning environment for students, ensuring that the transition to the new framework is smooth and beneficial for all stakeholders involved. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said the school remains committed to provide quality education and continuous professional development for its educators, staying at the forefront of educational advancements.
