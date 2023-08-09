Workshop on parenting at The Tribune School, Chd

The school organised a workshop on “Effective parenting skills for new-age kids” for the parents of students of kindergarten and Class I and II. The facilitator, Sanjeev Bhutani, a certified life coach, spoke about the importance of learning at every stage, to be accountable and responsible for your actions as a parent. The main focus of the workshop was to reflect on effective approaches for parenting of children in the current era which would help them to be happy, creative and responsible human beings. The workshop was aimed at igniting the thought process of parents about the importance of undivided attention, enforcing minimum technology and maximum originality at home. Principal Rani Poddar addressed the parents on the importance of structured learning and put special emphasis on spending quality time with children. The parents shared encouraging and positive feedback about the workshop.