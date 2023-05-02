World Astronomy Day at Swaraj Public School, Damla

On the occasion of World Astronomy Day, the school celebrated the day by organising various activities to make students develop love for science. The day's celebration started with a special assembly where the students were made aware about World Astronomy Day through various speeches. Students of classes III to V watched videos about Mangalyan and Galaxies. For students of Class IV best out of waste activity was organised where students created rockets, satellites and missiles etc. An inter-house science quiz for classes IV to X was held in the activity hall. Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi attended the event.The quiz was conducted in three groups of classes IV to V, VI to VIII and IX to X. In group 1 team Saturn (Shradha House) group 2 team Hydrosphere (Shanti House), group 3 team Aspergillus (Shanti House) bagged the first positions.
