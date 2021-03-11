World Environment Day: AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of AKSIPS 45 Smart School observed World Environment Day under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Students from classes VI to VIII wrote articles and expressed their concerns about the conservation of environment. Students also prepared models and participated in a T-shirt painting activity while giving messages to save the planet from pollution, deforestation and global warming.
