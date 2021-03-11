World Environment Day celebrated at DPS, Kaithal

Delhi Public School, Kaithal, in collaboration withHaryana State Pollution Control Board celebrated World Environment Day on the premises of the school. Under the guidance of the Regional officer , Haryana State Pollution Control Board Rajender Sharma, the event was a success. Vikas Kumar Hooda,SDM Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Kaithal, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.The theme of the World Environment Day-2022 was “Only One Earth” that calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet. The day started with various activities like poster-making, slogan-writing etc. A plantation drive was also taken up to sensitise the students about the importance of taking small steps towards the protection of Mother Earth. More than 50 saplings were planted on the campus. Deepak Chadda, Navdeep, Gurmel and Rohit were the other special guests present on the occasion. The students, too, exhibited a lot of enthusiasm. Pro-Vice Chairman Satish Kumar Bansal and other members of the school management along with Principal Shaji Verghese welcomed the guests and stressed on the need for action to protect the planet so that future generations could live in harmony with Nature.