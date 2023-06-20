World Environment month celebrations at EuroSchool, Bannerghatta

Bangalore: In an effort to nurture learners and empower the future generation to commit to a sustainable living, EuroSchool, Bannerghatta, celebrated World Environment Day along with the school’s reopening for the new academic year. As part of the celebration, students participated in several activities such as a plantation drive, making bird feeders, slogan writing, and handprint card making. Over 400+ students participated in this initiative.

Chief guest Avinash Narayanaswamy, CEO (Green Law), and Assistant Professor at CIIRC, said, “Be the change, Drive the change, Fight Climate change”. He spoke to the students about the importance of starting young, with small changes daily, like using a handkerchief instead of tissue paper, not wasting food, and making sure that this message is passed on by each student to 10 others. With sustainability initiatives as the core driving force of the campus, the school will also be observing World Environment Month with several initiatives open for the general public to participate. Daddy’s Day Out was celebrated on June 17, where the participants can indulge in activities such as sack race, tug of war and art and craft. And July 8 will be observed as Family Yoga Day. Seethalakshmi Kartha, Principal of the school EuroSchool, Bannerghatta, said, “The school focuses not only on academic excellence but also on the holistic development of the child. This is fostered by developing their character, creativity, values, personal leadership, and the spirit of enterprise necessary for them to achieve their full potential as 21st-century learners, learning in the lap of Nature.”