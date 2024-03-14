 World View: Is ban on mobile phones in schools justified? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Schools
  • World View: Is ban on mobile phones in schools justified?

World View: Is ban on mobile phones in schools justified?

World View: Is ban on mobile phones in schools justified?


Brisbane, March 13

Mobile phones are currently banned in all Australian state schools and many Catholic and independent schools around the country. This is part of a global trend over more than a decade to restrict phone use in schools.

The Australian governments say banning mobile phones will reduce distractions in class, allow students to focus on learning, improve student wellbeing and reduce cyberbullying.

But previous research has shown there is little evidence on whether the bans actually achieve these aims.

What does this tell us?

  • Overall, the study suggests the evidence for banning mobile phones in schools is weak and inconclusive.
  • As Australian education academic Neil Selwyn argued in 2021, the impetus for mobile phone bans says more about MPs responding to community concerns rather than research evidence.
  • Politicians should leave the decision to individual schools, which have direct experience of the pros or cons of a ban in their particular community. For example, a community in remote Queensland could have different needs and priorities from a school in central Brisbane.
  • Mobile phones are an integral part of our lives. We need to be teaching children about appropriate use of phones, rather than simply banning them. This will help students learn how to use their phones safely and responsibly at school, at home and beyond.

Many places that restricted phones in schools before Australia did have now reversed their decisions. For example, several school districts in Canada implemented outright bans then revoked them as they were too hard to maintain. They now allow teachers to make decisions that suit their own classrooms.

A ban was similarly revoked in New York City, partly because bans made it harder for parents to stay in contact with their children.

What does recent research say about phone ban in schools?

The researchers, Marilyn Campbell, Queensland University of Technology, and Elizabeth J Edwards, The University of Queensland, Brisbane, conducted a “scoping review” of all published and unpublished global evidence for and against banning mobile phones in schools. Their review, which is pending publication, aims to shed light on whether mobile phones in schools impact academic achievement (including paying attention and distraction), students’ mental health and wellbeing, and the incidence of cyberbullying.

A scoping review is done when researchers know there aren’t many studies on a particular topic. This means researchers cast a very inclusive net, to gather as much evidence as possible.

The study team screened 1,317 articles and reports as well as dissertations from masters and PhD students. They identified 22 studies that examined schools before and after phone bans. There was a mix of study types. Some looked at multiple schools and jurisdictions, some looked at a small number of schools, some collected quantitative data, others sought qualitative views.

In a sign of just how little research there is on this topic, 12 of the studies the researchers identified were done by masters and doctoral students. This means they are not peer-reviewed but done by research students under supervision by an academic in the field.

But in a sign of how fresh this evidence is, almost half the studies the researchers identified were published or completed since 2020.

The studies looked at schools in Bermuda, China, Czech Republic, Ghana, Malawi, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, United Kingdom and United States. None of them looked at schools in Australia.

Academic achievement

The research found four studies that identified a slight improvement in academic achievement when phones were banned in schools. However, two of these studies found this improvement only applied to disadvantaged or low-achieving students.

Some studies compared schools where there were partial bans against schools with complete bans. This is a problem because it confuses the issue.

But three studies found no differences in academic achievement, whether there were mobile phone bans or not. Two of these studies used very large samples. This master thesis looked at 30 per cent of all schools in Norway. Another study used a nationwide cohort in Sweden. This means the researchers can be reasonably confident in these results.

Mental health & wellbeing

Two studies in the researchers’ review, including this doctoral thesis, reported mobile phone bans had positive effects on students’ mental health. However, both studies used teachers and parents’ perceptions of students’ wellbeing (the students were not asked themselves).

Two other studies showed no differences in psychological wellbeing following mobile phone bans. However, three studies reported more harm to students’ mental health and wellbeing when they were subjected to phone bans.

The students reported they felt more anxious without being able to use their phone. This was especially evident in one doctoral thesis carried out when students were returning to school after the pandemic, having been very reliant on their devices during lockdown.

So the evidence for banning mobile phones for the mental health and wellbeing of student is inconclusive and based only on anecdotes or perceptions, rather than the recorded incidence of mental illness.

Bullying and cyberbullying

Four studies reported a small reduction in bullying in schools following phone bans, especially among older students. However, the studies did not specify whether or not they were talking about cyberbullying.

Teachers in two other studies, including this doctoral thesis, reported they believed having mobile phones in schools increased cyberbullying.

But two other studies showed the number of incidents of online victimisation and harassment was greater in schools with mobile phone bans compared with those without bans. The study didn’t collect data on whether the online harassment was happening inside or outside school hours.

The authors suggested this might be because students saw the phone bans as punitive, which made the school climate less egalitarian and less positive. Other research has linked a positive school climate with fewer incidents of bullying.

There is no research evidence that students do or don’t use other devices to bully each other if there are phone bans. But it is of course possible for students to use laptops, tablets, smart watches or library computers to conduct cyberbullying.

Even if phone bans were effective, they would not address the bulk of school bullying. A 2019 Australian study found 99 per cent of students who were cyberbullied were also bullied face-to-face. The Conversation

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers

2
India

BJP announces 2nd list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election; Nitin Gadkari to contest from Nagpur, ML Khattar from Karnal

3
Haryana

Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre

4
Punjab

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

5
Diaspora

US universities can now validate TOEFL test scores through Indian study-abroad partners

6
J & K

Election Commission will disclose electoral bonds’ details in time: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Jammu

7
Haryana

BJP declares candidates for 6 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana; re-nominates sitting MPs Rao Inderjit, Dharambir, Krishan Pal Gurjar

8
Diaspora

3 Indians arrested while entering US illegally from Canada

9
Haryana

UP Police Exam: At Rs 7 lakh per candidate, paper leaked to 1,500 at Gurugram farmhouse

10
India

SME stocks under lens, Sensex falls 900 points

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala appointed election commissioners

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Panel led by Ram Nath Kovind

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel

It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers

Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...

Farmers’ ‘mahapanchayat’ at Ramlila Ground: Police deployed in central Delhi, traffic may be hit

Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre

Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters

Clash in Gurdaspur central jail; SHO, constable injured

Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt

Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...


Cities

View All

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Cabinet Minister ETO lays stones of development works in 15 villages

LS poll: Police carry out flag march in sensitive city areas

2 Uttarakhand residents held with 1.5-kg opium

Couple among three killed in separate road accidents

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Summer pangs, UT seeks 5% hike in power quota

Summer pangs, Chandigarh seeks 5% hike in power quota

AAP, Congress take on Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for nixing free water supply plan

Kirron Kher sanitises mike after Chandigarh Mayor’s speech, stirs row

Another PGI staffer dies by suicide

Mohali police under fire over ‘poor’ law & order

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summonses in excise scam case

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summons in excise scam case

4 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Kejriwal unveils Moti Nagar flyover

BJP names 2 remaining Delhi LS candidates

Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of two Delhi High Court Judges

‘I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali,’ says Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins SAD

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Assistant Returning Officer fails to join for election work in Jalandhar

Rs 100-crore scams unearthed in Jalandhar Improvement Trust: Chairman

Youth hacks elder brother to death over money dispute, lands in police dragnet

Shamsher Dullo flays move to field Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Punjab CM’s visit leads to traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Day after house arrest, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu opens Rs 8.5-crore athletics track at Ludhianastadium

Woman, pet die as fire breaks out in house

Mother, friend get 20-year jail in minor girl’s sexual exploitation case

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP in Delhi

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

Representing Patiala for decades, veteran MP Preneet Kaur to join BJP today

Farmers leave for Delhi

Modi College gymnasts emerge overall champs

Kidney Day: Docs create awareness