World Water Day celebrated at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula and members of NGO Jan Shikhsa Sansthan, celebrated the World Water Day.
The event aimed at raising awareness about the importance of water conservation and management. Pardeep Kumar, the city team leader, Swachh Bharat Mission, Incharge Aarzoo Chaudhary, District Project Counsultant, Jal Jeewan Mission, and Jay Kumar Kaushik, Municipal Councillor, Ward 5, Sector-15, Panchkula, addressed the students and spoke about the crucial role that water plays in our daily lives.
They urged students to save water and use it judiciously to ensure a sustainable future. Theatre students from Punjabi University presented a "nukkad natak" that highlighted the significance of water and the importance of preserving it for future generations.
Adding to the event, a poem was recited by Rayyzel Badoug (9), the brand ambassador of "Girls India Project" under Girls Parliament and Pink Turban Campaign on the topic "Save Water".
The poem reflected the need to value the importance of water and to conserve it to ensure a better tomorrow. Furthermore, a radio jockey, Sangamitra, interacted with the students and conducted fun activities to spread the message of water conservation. Gulshan Kaur, Principal, expressed her gratitude towards the NGO and the Municipal Corporation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction
To stage a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.
14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...
US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely
No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China
3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur
Locals say the accident took place as the driver of the over...
'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Ban...