Wunder School, Kurali

Class IV students presented a special assembly on wildlife conservation at the school. The assembly commenced with thought of the day, news and thereafter students spoke about the importance of wildlife conservation highlighting the extinct and endangered species. Students presented roleplay in the assembly and sang a beautiful song on, “We will not come on your tiger hunt”. The students delivered the message that “only if we all work together, we can live happily together on this Earth”.
