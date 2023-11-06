Wunder School, Kurali, organises 'Educarnival'

Students of classes I-X of the school organised ‘Educarnival’ on the campus. The school emphasised on hands-on project-based experiential learning to build conceptual understanding and skills among students. The Educarnival provided a scholastic platform to young learners to showcase their inherent potential and creativity through models and projects. A diverse range of topics — Global warming, sustainable energy sources, Chandrayaan 3, drip irrigation, rainwater harvesting, probability, geometrical city, maths theorems, EVM machines, skills by sorting parts of speech, language, verbs, computer programmes like development of website and gaming, parts of mouse and control keys tree in computer, etc — were covered by the senior wing students. The junior wing students of classes I-IV presented colourful and interactive models and exhibits on wide range of topics like solar system, shapes and patterns, parts of speech, friction, human body systems, types of plants, seasons, etc. Director Dr Rekha Chandra applauded the efforts of staff and students for putting up a marvellous show.