Wunder School, New Chandigarh, holds assembly on Christmas

The school hosted a vibrant Christmas assembly where students stole the spotlight with enchanting performances. From the young stars singing festive rhymes to a Cinderella play conveying the power of kindness, the event was a blend of entertainment and meaningful messages. The school’s Christmas celebration wasn’t just a showcase of talent, it was a heartfelt reminder of the festival’s core values, leaving a lasting impact on all attendees.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.