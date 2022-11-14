Xavarians set the bar high

Students of St Xavier's High School, Mohali, participated in different categories of district-level basketball championship. In the U-14 event, girls bagged a gold medal and in the U-17, they won a silver medal. The boys, in the U-14 category, bagged a silver medal.
