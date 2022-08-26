Yadavindrians bring laurels

A team of Yadavindrians participated in The World Scholar's Cup Regional Round 2022 held at Mayo College Girls School, Ajmer. The competition consisted of four events - team debate, collaborative writing, scholar's challenge and scholar's bowl. The students bagged 39 individual medals and 8 team awards. The participants have been selected for the Global round to be held in Bangkok, Cape Town and Vietnam by the end of the year.

PML SD Public School, Chd

Vanshika of Class XI (Arts) got a gold in 100 mtrs and a bronze in 300 meters in the Chandigarh State Sub-Junior and Junior Championships held at Sector 7, Sports Complex

The Indian Heights Int’l School

Jaismeen Kaur and Naitek, students of Classes VIII and VI, respectively, from The Indian Heights International School, Cheeka, won a bronze medal in the Junior Haryana State Judo Championship, which was held at Kurukshetra. Trust Member Parmanand Goyal and Ram Kumar Goyal, appreciated the students for their outstanding achievement. Advocating the role of sports and academics in the overall development of the youth, he congratulated the coach for the students’ performance.

St Joseph’s girls shine

The students of St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44 added another feather to their cap by winning a gold at the UT inter-school table tennis Under 14 Girls tournament. The Principal congratulated these young sports enthusiasts for their remarkable accomplishment

Sarvodya Model School, Dehra

Three students Kavyansh, Sunidhi, Saksham Choudhary from Sarvodya Model School, Dehra participated in the Independence Day celebrations organised by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dehra and won prizes. They spoke on the importance of Independence. School MD and Principal congratulated the students on getting the prizes.