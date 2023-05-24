Yellow day at Shivalik Public School, Patiala

With an objective to recapitulate and reinforce the effects of yellow colour, "Yellow day" was organised for students of the Primary Wing of the school. Children dressed in different hues and tints of yellow. They also brought yellow objects to make it a complete "Yellow Day"! To make the children understand about the significance of yellow colour, various colourful activities including drawing, colouring, origami, paper craft etc. were conducted in a lively, vibrant and high spirited environment. The motive of celebrating this day was to make the children aware of the yellow colour, its significance and to develop fine motor skills.
