Yoga week for students

In order to inculcate love for a healthy lifestyle among students, Sunshine Creative Campus, Yamunanagar, observed yoga week for pre-schoolers and primary school students. They were taught the importance of having a healthy body and mind. Yoga teachers guided them to perform some basic asanas. The activity acquainted the children with yoga so that they can make it an integral part of their lives. The correct way to perform joining hands was something which the teachers, too, practiced.
