YPS boxing teams win medals

Boxing teams of the U-14, U-17, U-19 categories of Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, participated in the IPSC Boxing Competition where the players won several medals. The tally of medals includes one gold, 10 silver and one bronze. The U-17 and U-19 teams also secured the third position in the championship. In the last two months, around 70 students have participated in six IPSC tournaments in boxing, cricket, lawn tennis, hockey and football and have bagged several medals and trophies.