YPS, Patiala students win prizes

A team of 16 students along with the teacher escort participated in ASISC Northern Region Zonal Literary Event held in Kaintal School, Patiala. The students performed exceptionally well in debate, creative writing and painting competitions. Mallik Arjun Ahluwalia was adjudged the Best Speaker ( Senior debate) and Vardhan & Mallik Arjun Ahluwalia won the Best Team (Sr. Debate) title. In creative writing, Anubhav Verma was second in junior category and Gurkirpa Singh was second in senior group. In the painting competition the results were as follows: Tejas Shergill – Ist (Junior); Kayna Gupta - Ist (Sub Junior); and Divroop Sandhu - IInd (Senior). In quiz competition, Dhriti Jain & Ira Mittal were 1st Runners up (Senior).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch
TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon
Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups
Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs
Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal
Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...
Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams
Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st