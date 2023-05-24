YPS, Patiala students win prizes

A team of 16 students along with the teacher escort participated in ASISC Northern Region Zonal Literary Event held in Kaintal School, Patiala. The students performed exceptionally well in debate, creative writing and painting competitions. Mallik Arjun Ahluwalia was adjudged the Best Speaker ( Senior debate) and Vardhan & Mallik Arjun Ahluwalia won the Best Team (Sr. Debate) title. In creative writing, Anubhav Verma was second in junior category and Gurkirpa Singh was second in senior group. In the painting competition the results were as follows: Tejas Shergill – Ist (Junior); Kayna Gupta - Ist (Sub Junior); and Divroop Sandhu - IInd (Senior). In quiz competition, Dhriti Jain & Ira Mittal were 1st Runners up (Senior).