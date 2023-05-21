 2 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023 to date, more in the offing : The Tribune India

2 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023 to date, more in the offing

Companies like Meta, BT, Vodafone and many others announced further plans to lay off more employees in coming months

2 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023 to date, more in the offing

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

New Delhi, May 21

The year 2023 has become the worst year for tech employees as nearly 2 lakh tech employees -- from Big Tech firms to startups -- have been sacked to date globally, as companies like Meta, BT, Vodafone and many others announced further plans to lay off more employees in coming months.

As per the data by layoffs tracking site Layoffs.fyi, 695 tech companies have shown the doors to around 1.98 lakh employees so far this year.

In comparison, 1,046 tech companies laid off more than 1.61 lakh employees in 2022.

In January alone this year, close to 1 lakh tech employees lost jobs globally, dominated by companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and others.

In total, about 3.6 lakh tech employees have now lost their jobs in 2022 and till May this year.

As more and more Big Tech companies continue to sack employees, they listed various reasons behind the move -- over-hiring, uncertain global macroeconomic conditions, strong tailwinds from the Covid-19 pandemic and more.

Meta (formerly Facebook) is reportedly going to start laying off more employees next week in its third round of job cuts.

While the exact number has not been confirmed, it is expected that the company will lay off approximately 6,000 employees in this round.

Amazon India laid off around 400-500 employees from its Cloud division AWS as well as People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT) or HR and support verticals this month.

Fintech unicorn Zepz is laying off 420 employees, or 26 per cent of its workforce.

The UK telecommunication giant BT Group has announced plans to slash a massive 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade.

Global telecom carrier Vodafone said it plans to reduce 11,000 jobs over the next three years, with an aim to "simplify" both headquarters and local markets.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will not give any raise to salaried employees, including senior leaders, this year as global macroeconomic conditions continue to haunt Big Tech.

 

#Meta

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

2
Delhi

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

3
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

4
Nation

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS

5
Sports

Decisions that khaps will take for us could 'hurt nation', warn protesting wrestlers

6
Nation

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

7
Haryana

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

8
Nation

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives 'in-principle' nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

9
Entertainment

Here is why Urvashi Rautela is being compared with Aishwarya Rai; netizens drop some nasty comments on her pics from Cannes

10
Punjab

Luxury resort Sukhvilas not new to controversy

Don't Miss

View All
Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Police dog beats cancer, back on duty
Punjab

Faridkot police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Top News

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

The current situation in Ukraine is an issue of humanity and...

‘I should take your autograph...’ US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

Said he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests ...

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

This is the fifth drone to be shot down in Punjab this week,...

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary ...

2 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023 to date, more in the offing

2 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023 to date, more in the offing

Companies like Meta, BT, Vodafone and many others announced ...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

Punjab Govt taking sacrilege cases, law and order casually, says SGPC

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

City resident falls prey to sextortion racket, loses Rs 3.85L

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Dhanas mishap: Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Delhi govt says harassment complaints by officers ‘absolutely fake’, LG indulging in ‘dirty politics’

Delhi govt says harassment complaints by officers ‘absolutely fake’, LG indulging in ‘dirty politics’

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Areas near Kala Sanghian drain high on chromium

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

Exponents hail inclusion of Sikh martial art gatka in National Games

Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala: 67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22