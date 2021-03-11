5G set to spawn massive job opportunities

Will spur jobs in areas like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Internet of Things and other areas, said Telecom Secy

5G, because of nature of technology and capability it offers, will open up new range of skills. Photo: iStock

PTI

New Delhi, May 18

The advent of 5G and new services that it would usher, will spawn fresh job opportunities in the market, requiring suitable skilling of manpower in new technologies, Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman said on Wednesday.

Rajaraman, who was speaking at an event of Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), said that from BharatNet to space communications, and from 5G to fixedline broadband services, the telecom sector would unlock new job requirements of various categories.

He exhorted the industry to look closely at creation of the talent pipeline to address these emerging opportunities. "5G growth will come from number of use case it would permit in various industrial settings...5G, because of nature of technology and capability it offers, will open up new range of skills," Rajaraman said.

The top DoT official affirmed that 5G will spur jobs in areas like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Internet of Things and other areas.

Fixed wireline broadband too, where penetration levels are low, in fact, far below the global benchmarks, has the clear headroom for double-digit growth, he pointed out.

"Soon we hope to address the policy constraints which are facing fixed wireline industry and see how we can provide the push needed to take the industry forward," he said adding that the high growth rates can absolutely be afforded given the potential and the current small base.

 "...the jobs that can be provided, are phenomenal," he emphasised.

Noting that technology and communications standards are global, Rajaraman also asked TSSC to actively work with other nations to sign some mutual recognition agreements in certification system, in the telecom sector.

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

73-yr-old bizman wins four gold medals in swimming
Jalandhar

73-yr-old Jalandhar bizman wins four gold medals in swimming

Dog in China raise three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years 'dog may become tigers dinner'
Trending

Dog in China raises three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become their dinner’

Watch: 'Land kara de bhai' fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window
Trending

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

India started receiving the delivery of S-400 missile defenc...

12 labourers killed in wall collapse at factory in Gujarat

12 killed, several trapped as wall collapses at salt factory in Gujarat's Morbi

PM Modi announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of ...

Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan

Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan

Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invokes its extraord...

Deeply saddened by SC order, PM Modi must answer: Congress on release of Rajiv murder convict

Deeply saddened by SC order, PM Modi must answer: Congress on release of Rajiv murder convict

'Will all convicts serving life sentence be released like Pe...

Punjab protesting farmers to meet CM shortly; Mann wants farmers to give govt one year to resolve issues

Punjab Government, farmers reach compromise; protest to end today

Of the 13 demands that farmers had made, there has been cons...

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

Amritsar roads turning into death traps; 6 deaths reported in last 7 days

Tarn Taran: Property dispute claims widow's life, three booked

Man shot dead in Amritsar, another hurt

Missing Amritsar doctor's body found from canal

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Farmers' protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Farmers' protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Protesting Punjab farmers denied entry into Chandigarh, squat at Mohali border

IT professional from Chandigarh found dead in Noida flat

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh Covid cases

Weekly vax count drops 65% in Chandigarh

AAP MLA detained for obstructing DDA's demolition drive at Kalyanpuri: Delhi Police

AAP MLA detained for obstructing DDA’s demolition drive at Kalyanpuri: Delhi Police

Fire breaks out near judges' chamber at Rohini Court

Buddha's teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Delhi Government seeks report from BJP-ruled civic bodies on demolition drives in City

Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

18-acre land cleared of illegal possession in Nawanshahr

73-yr-old Jalandhar bizman wins four gold medals in swimming

Jalandhar: Constable suspended for creating ruckus

Hoshiarpur land scam: Closure report rejected, Vigilance Bureau constitutes fresh SIT

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Two smugglers held with 30-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Banker kidnapped, killed in Khanna

Six Nihangs held for youth's murder in Ludhiana village

57-yr-old woman ends life in Ludhiana

Patiala: Youths don't care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Patiala youths don't care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

4 years after spillage in Beas, fine still 'due'

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

Patiala: 44 donate blood at camp