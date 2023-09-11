90% chance El Nino will continue into middle of winter: Japan

Tokyo, September 11
Japan's weather bureau said on Monday that there was a 90% chance the El Nino weather pattern will continue into the middle of the northern hemisphere winter.
El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world: PM Modi
PM, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations at India-S...
2014 verdict striking down provision of DSPE Act will have retrospective operation: Supreme Court
In its May 2014 judgement, the apex court had held as invali...
Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau
Sikhs turn up in large numbers; Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs f...
Rain delays resumption of India-Pakistan contest in Asia Cup
Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday’s marquee game to reserv...
Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily
Telecast to take place in 63 countries through World Punjabi...