AI app scores 170 out of 200 in UPSC prelims-2024

New Delhi, June 17

An Artificial Intelligence-based app, PadhAI, scored over 170 marks out of 200 in the UPSC preliminary exams-2024 solving the entire paper within seven minutes and qualifying above the general score which usually remains under 100.

The score places PadhAI’s score in the top 10 nationally, if not rank 1, an official release said.

The app developed by a team of IITians took the exam in a public setting on Sunday, right after the UPSC (Union Public Service Commissiuon) preliminary exam in presence of guests from the education sector, UPSC community, and media professionals at Delhi’s The Lalit hotel.

It took under seven minutes to solve the entire paper, the release said.

The event was live-streamed at livestream.padhai.ai and YouTube, where the questions and answers are publicly available, it added.

The AI’s answers were also compared with broad AI models commercially available from big tech companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google by using answer keys released by top coaching institutes.

“This is the highest score achieved in the last 10 years of UPSC exams. We believe that while our event is first of its kind, in a few years, such events will become commonplace as several educational institutions race to solve papers quickly and precisely with AIs,” PadhAI’s CEO Karttikeya Mangalam said.

PadhAI is an AI X Education app for UPSC preparation available on the Google Play Store. It claims to offer several AI features, including news summaries, smart PYQ search, doubt clarification, interactive answer explanations, book summary.

