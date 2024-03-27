 AI chatbot Grok will be available for all premium subscribers this week: Musk : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Science Technology
  • AI chatbot Grok will be available for all premium subscribers this week: Musk

AI chatbot Grok will be available for all premium subscribers this week: Musk

AI chatbot Grok will be available for all premium subscribers this week: Musk

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

New Delhi, March 27

In a bid to take on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Elon Musk on Wednesday said that X platform will soon allow its ‘Grok’ AI chatbot to more paying subscribers.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Tesla and SpaceX CEO announced that Grok will become available to all Premium subscribers.

“Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+),” the X owner informed.

Last week, Musk-run xAI has made its AI chatbot Grok available in the open-source mode for developers and researchers.

“We are releasing the weights and architecture of our 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, Grok-1,” said the company in a blog post.

The AI chatbot is now available on open-source developer platform Github.

Last year, xAI extended Grok to India and 46 other countries, including Australia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Singapore.

The microblogging platform has already rolled out access to its Grok AI (beta) to Premium+ subscribers in the US.

According to latest data from Sensor Tower, X usage in the US went down 18 per cent (year-over-year), and down 23 per cent since Musk’s acquisition in October 2022. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#ChatGPT #Elon Musk #Social Media #Tesla #Twitter


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

2
Punjab

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

3
Punjab

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

4
India

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

Ravneet Bittu’s exit has Congress red-faced

6
Punjab

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

7
Delhi

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

8
Diaspora

'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

9
Entertainment

'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

10
Himachal

Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Enforcement Directorate raids residences of IAS officers in guava orchard scam

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

More than 20 people have been arrested in the scam till now

What is the alleged guava orchards scam?

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

Vigilance Bureau report includes about 6,000 pages of docume...

ED's request for time to file reply to Kejriwal's challenge to arrest a delay tactic: Advocate Singhvi tells Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma posts Kejriwal’s petition challe...

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman says she is grateful that the party high command ...

Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku set to quit AAP, to join BJP later today

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

Rinku is the only AAP member in the outgoing Lok Sabha while...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 2 drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

BSF seizes 2 drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

International drug racket busted; 2 held with 4-kg heroin

Amritsar MC chief resolves sewer complaints on spot in Chheharta

Scrolling ads obstructing Gurbani translation, SGPC files complaint

Keep strict vigil on liquor dealers: Amritsar DC

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

Cinevesture International Film Fest opens in Chandigarh with ‘The Taste of Things’

On Holi, 109 tipsy drivers challaned in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Congress chief, BJP secretary get ‘threat calls’ from Pakistan

Chandigarh: Panel to assess need for Burail jail expansion

ED's request for time to file reply to Kejriwal's challenge to arrest a delay tactic: Advocate Singhvi tells Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi government will not be run from jail: Lt Governor VK Saxena

Former international wrestler among two held for smuggling charas from Himachal Pradesh

BRS leader K Kavitha spends first night at Tihar jail, served prison food

Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku set to quit AAP, to join BJP later today

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

3 years, 3 elections, 3 parties for Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku

Kapurthala: 8 families left homeless as fire breaks out in shanties

Elderly man robbed of gold ring, cell phone

Toll-free number 1950 launched to get info related to elections: Kapurthala DC

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Nepalese man hacks 65-yr-old father to death

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu joining BJP comes as shocker, changes political dynamics

ASI dies, 2 cops hurt as vehicle hits tree

Newborn found dead in drain at Kirpal Nagar

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Stray dogs maul child in Sirhind

Consumers forum briefs Patiala MC commissioner on civic issues

Prof Bal Krishan of Punjabi University dies of heart attack

Khalsa College holds fest