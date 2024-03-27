AI chatbot Grok will be available for all premium subscribers this week: Musk

New Delhi, March 27
In a bid to take on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Elon Musk on Wednesday said that X platform will soon allow its ‘Grok’ AI chatbot to more paying subscribers.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Tesla and SpaceX CEO announced that Grok will become available to all Premium subscribers.
“Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+),” the X owner informed.
Last week, Musk-run xAI has made its AI chatbot Grok available in the open-source mode for developers and researchers.
“We are releasing the weights and architecture of our 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, Grok-1,” said the company in a blog post.
The AI chatbot is now available on open-source developer platform Github.
Last year, xAI extended Grok to India and 46 other countries, including Australia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Singapore.
The microblogging platform has already rolled out access to its Grok AI (beta) to Premium+ subscribers in the US.
According to latest data from Sensor Tower, X usage in the US went down 18 per cent (year-over-year), and down 23 per cent since Musk’s acquisition in October 2022.
