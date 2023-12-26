 AI-driven system learns, recreates award-winning chemical reactions in lab on its own, finds study : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Science Technology
  • AI-driven system learns, recreates award-winning chemical reactions in lab on its own, finds study

AI-driven system learns, recreates award-winning chemical reactions in lab on its own, finds study

AI-driven system learns, recreates award-winning chemical reactions in lab on its own, finds study

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, December 26

An artificial intelligence (AI)-driven system was autonomously able to learn about some Nobel Prize-winning chemical reactions and design a successful laboratory procedure to make them, new research published in the journal Nature describes.

One of the most complex reactions that their creation, named ‘Coscientist’ by the researchers, was able to pull off pertains to organic chemistry and is known as palladium-catalysed cross couplings, which in 2010 earned its human inventors the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in recognition of the role of these reactions in pharmaceutical development process.

“This is the first time that a non-organic intelligence planned, designed and executed this complex reaction that was invented by humans,” said Gabe Gomes, a Carnegie Mellon University (US) chemist and chemical engineer, who led the research team that assembled and tested Coscientist.

The researchers said that the demonstrated abilities of Coscientist show the potential for humans to productively use AI to increase the pace and number of scientific discoveries, as well as improve the replicability and reliability of experimental results.

The software and silicon-based parts, or the ‘brains’, of Coscientist primarily comprise large language models, which are known to power the functioning of chatbots like GPT-4, the team said in their study.

Large language models are trained on huge amounts of textual data, as a result of which, these AI models are capable of processing, manipulating and generating in the natural language, or the language that humans use to communicate with each other.

The researchers also equipped Coscientist with several different software modules, which together allowed it to do things that all research chemists do: search public information about chemical compounds, find and read technical manuals on how to control robotic lab equipment, write computer code to carry out experiments, and analyse the resulting data to determine what worked and what didn’t.

“We tried to split all possible tasks in science into small pieces and then piece-by-piece construct the bigger picture,” said doctoral student Daniil Boiko and one of the authors, who designed Coscientist’s general architecture and its experimental assignments. “In the end, we brought everything together.”

The researchers observed that Coscientist demonstrated “chemical reasoning”, which Boiko described as the “ability to use chemistry-related information and previously acquired knowledge to guide one’s actions.”

The machine used publicly available chemical information encoded in the Simplified Molecular Input Line Entry System (SMILES) format -- a type of machine-readable notation representing the chemical structure of molecules -- and made changes to its experimental plans based on specific parts of the molecules it was scrutinising within the SMILES data, the researchers described.

They said that their ‘eureka’ moment was when they saw it asking all the “right questions”.

The machine sought answers predominantly on Wikipedia, along with a host of other sites, including those of the American Chemical Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry and others containing academic papers describing Suzuki and Sonogashira reactions, they said. These reactions were discovered in the 1970s and use the metal palladium to catalyse bonds between carbon atoms in organic molecules.

In less than four minutes, the team said, Coscientist had designed an accurate procedure for producing the required reactions using chemicals provided by the team.

They also analysed the result samples produced by the AI-system and found them to carry the “spectral hallmarks of Suzuki and Sonogashira reactions”, which have proven extremely useful in producing new types of medicine to treat inflammation, asthma and other conditions.

However, with such potential power came the need to use it wisely and guard it against misuse, according to Gomes, adding that understanding the capabilities and limits of AI is the first step in crafting informed rules and policies that can effectively prevent harmful uses of AI, whether intentional or accidental.

Gomes is one of several researchers providing expert advice and guidance for the US government’s efforts to ensure AI is used safely and securely.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Nobel Prize


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

DGP-businessman row: Himachal High Court orders shifting of DGP Sanjay Kundu, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri

2
India

Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai

3
Jalandhar

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet Kaur lights pyre of Lt Col Karanbir Singh who died after being comatose for 8 years

4
India

Indian passengers on 'donkey' flight interrogated on their arrival in Mumbai; Nicaragua-bound plane was held in France for days

5
Trending

Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned

6
Punjab

Sikh gurus taught Indians to live for their land's glory, PM Modi says on Veer Bal Diwas

7
Uttar Pradesh

Watch: Tiger rests on gurdwara wall after it strays into human habitation in UP’s Pilibhit; locals gather to see it

8
Diaspora

3 men of Indian origin arrested in Canada as police seize fake cardboard licence plates, drugs

9
World

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hindu woman files nomination for general election

10
Delhi

Noted history professor Tasneem Suhrawardy, who taught at Delhi's St Stephen's College, dies of cardiac arrest

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Delhi Police gets call about blast near Israel embassy, search on

‘Blast’ near Israeli embassy in Delhi, police find letter addressed to envoy

No traces of burnt explosives found after three-hour-long se...

WFI election row: Vinesh Phogat writes to PM Modi; returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award

‘Returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award’, wrestler Vinesh Phogat writes to PM Modi

Her decision comes days after Olympic medallist Bajrang Puni...

DGP-businessman row: Himachal High Court orders shifting of DGP Sanjay Kundu, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri

DGP-businessman row: Himachal High Court orders shifting of DGP Sanjay Kundu, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri

The 17-page order was issued by a double Bench headed by Chi...

Will find attackers of merchant navy ships even from depths of seas and take strict action, says Rajnath Singh

Will find attackers of merchant navy ships even from depths of seas and take strict action, says Rajnath Singh

Was speaking after the commissioning of stealth guided missi...

Over two dozen passengers of Nicaragua-bound plane detained in France, decline to return to India

Over two dozen passengers of Nicaragua-bound plane detained in France, decline to return to India

French authorities had detained the plane last Thursday on a...


Cities

View All

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Robbers strike at house in Tarn Taran

Midnight mass, festivities mark Christmas

550 grams of heroin seized, three held

Looking back 2023: Closure of PHCs for ‘revamped’ AACs belied govt claims on better healthcare

Mohali admn orders clubs, hotels, eateries, shops to close at 1 am on intervening night of Dec 31-Jan 1

Mohali admn orders clubs, hotels, eateries, shops to close at 1 am on intervening night of Dec 31-Jan 1

‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey

At 13.75%, Chandigarh tops in EV adoption, 3rd time in row

Dhanas man dies after assault over liquor, brother held

Cold yet to tighten grip in Chandigarh, courtesy dry weather

Delhi Police gets call about blast near Israel embassy, search on

‘Blast’ near Israeli embassy in Delhi, police find letter addressed to envoy

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Money-laundering case: Delhi court extends by two days ED custody of interim CEO of vivo-India, two other executives

Noted history professor Tasneem Suhrawardy, who taught at Delhi's St Stephen's College, dies of cardiac arrest

Delhi chokes as AQI ‘very poor’; low visibility hits flight operations

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet lights pyre of Col Karanbir who died after being 8 years in coma; was shot by terrorists

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet Kaur lights pyre of Lt Col Karanbir Singh who died after being comatose for 8 years

1 killed, another hurt in vehicle collision near Dhanowali crossing

District witnesses over 30 looting, snatchings incidents in fortnight

Rash driving accidents on rise in Nawanshahr district

Newborn dies as man forces wife, four-day-old son outdoors in cold

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Five theft cases solved, 14 held

Self-styled healer dupes city resident of Rs 11.80 lakh, car

Environmental crisis continued unabated, orders violated

Audit report reveals ‘violation’ of outdoor media policy provisions

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

NSS volunteers roped in to assist visitors at Shaheedi Jor Mela

YPS students shine at World Scholar’s Cup in US

4-day classical music fest concludes in Patiala