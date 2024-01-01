 AI-generated influencers stealing business from human content creators : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

AI-generated influencers stealing business from human content creators

Brands have been quick to engage with virtual influencers as a new way to attract attention while reducing costs, according to report

AI-generated influencers stealing business from human content creators

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

New Delhi, January 1

Generative AI-created virtual influencers are now stealing business from human content creators as big brands now embrace AI avatars to promote their products on social media.

Virtual influencers, created by using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, have broken into the growing $21 billion content creator economy, reports The Financial Times.

“We were taken aback by the skyrocketing rates influencers charge nowadays. That got us thinking, ‘What if we just create our own influencer?’” said Diana Nunez, co-founder of the ad agency called The Clueless.

Nunez created Aitana Lopez and the “rest is history”.

Pink-haired Lopez is now a virtual influencer that is followed by more than 2,00,000 people on social media.

The virtual influencer now earns more than Rs 9 lakh per month.

“Brands have paid about $1,000 a post for her to promote their products on social media—despite the fact that she is entirely fictional,” the report noted.

The Clueless has another creation in development, which it calls a “curvy Mexican” named Laila.

Over the past few years, there have been partnerships between luxury brands and virtual influencers, like Kim Kardashian’s make-up line KKW Beauty with Noonoouri, and Louis Vuitton with Ayayi.

The report cited a Meta ad analysis that claimed ad recall was 91 per cent cheaper per person when H&M used virtual models.

An Instagram analysis of an H&M advert featuring virtual influencer Kuki found that it reached 11 times more people and resulted in a 91 per cent decrease in cost per person remembering the ad than a traditional ad.

Brands have been quick to engage with virtual influencers as a new way to attract attention while reducing costs, according to the report.

Lil Miquela virtual influencer charges up to thousands of dollars for product promotion and has worked with brands like Burberry, Prada and Givenchy. Lil Miquela has nearly 3 million followers.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

2
Punjab

Punjab refuses to send tableau for Bharat Parv

3
Punjab

Dalit girl dies by suicide after being raped by two youths in Ropar village

4
India

‘Mum, Memories and Marmalade’: Watch Sonia-Rahul’s 'jam session' and light-hearted banter about food

5
Punjab

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

6
Haryana

Living near power unit for 40 years, Panipat villagers to shift at last

7
Punjab

Punjab govt promotes 15 IAS officers

8
Himachal

Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’

9
Himachal

Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu moves Supreme Court against High Court order to shift him

10
Punjab

Under debt, 5 of family found dead in Jalandhar village

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

7.4 magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ishikawa; tsunami warnings issued

Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes shook its western coastline

3 metre high tsunami expected to hit Niigata and other prefe...

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada, is associated with banne...

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted?

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

According to police, he was hit by a vehicle after being dro...


Cities

View All

516 gm of gold worth ~33L seized at airport

516 gm of gold worth Rs 33L seized at airport

G20 edu meet puts city on global map

4 of robbers' gang held, bikes recovered

RMPI protests over police inaction

Firing outside eating joint in Chheharta

~11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Chandigarh: Rs 11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Chandigarh: Now, institute to confer degrees on special kids

Two thieves land in Chandigarh police net,11 stolen LPG cylinders recovered

Excise policy in works, Chandigarh mulls unveiling ahead of poll code

No awareness, outlet promoting artisans at Chandigarh railway station goes ‘unnoticed’

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

Of over 23 lakh households reached under ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign most want CM not to quit: AAP

Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Delhi again blames Haryana for rising ammonia in Yamuna river

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Jalandhar rings in New Year in style

Under debt, 5 of family found dead in Jalandhar village

Jalandhar MC’s property tax recovery scheme gets poor response

Open House: What steps should the govt take to invite investors & industry to the Jalandhar district?

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Looking back 2023: Despite major projects, lapses prevail in Sahnewal

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT investigating drugs case against Bikram Majithia

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

Boparai president of Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahendra Club

New Patiala DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar vows to crack down on drug mafia

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala