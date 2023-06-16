 AI technologies will take away 8 lakh jobs in Hong Kong by 2028 : The Tribune India

AI technologies will take away 8 lakh jobs in Hong Kong by 2028

Data entry clerks, administration staff and customer service representatives will be most affected by AI, according to a report by Venturenix

AI technologies will take away 8 lakh jobs in Hong Kong by 2028

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

Hong Kong, June 16

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies will take away nearly 8 lakh jobs, or 25 per cent of the total workforce in Hong Kong by 2028, a study has forecast.

Data entry clerks, administration staff and customer service representatives will be most affected by AI, according to the report by IT recruitment firm Venturenix.

The report also highlighted the impact AI will have on diverse industries, like lawyers and translators.

"As AI applications penetrate into various industries, even traditional high-paying professions such as lawyers and translators are affected," said the study, according to South China Morning Post.

"Illustrators and content creators are also more likely to be replaced," it noted.

The huge popularity of ChatGPT has triggered fears of massive job eliminations.

Many Hong Kong companies are now asking employees in positions that previously did not require IT experience to learn to use ChatGPT, according to Venturenix.

According to global investment bank Goldman Sachs, nearly 300 million jobs could be lost to AI in the future globally.

A research report from Goldman Sachs predicted that AI could automate 25 per cent of the entire labour market but can automate 46 per cent of tasks in administrative jobs, 44 per cent of legal jobs, and 37 per cent of architecture and engineering professions.

Using large language models (LLM) like GPT-4, that powers ChatGPT, in data analysis costs less than 1 per cent of hiring a human analyst while turning in comparable performances, according to researchers from Damo Academy, the research arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, and Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

The study highlighted the potential threat to job security amid increased adoption of generative AI.

The experiments showed that GPT-4 is also much faster than humans in completing the tasks.

In some cases, the AI model managed to surpass the human data analysts in terms of the correctness of the figures and analysis.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

New MBBS norms introduced, 80% village attendance must for exams

2
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

3
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

4
Ludhiana

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

5
Himachal

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

6
Punjab

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

7
Himachal

Kasauli mess: Mushrooming resorts, home stays leave hill station thirsty

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

When a CM kept an officer waiting

9
Diaspora

Accused of attack on Indian High Commission, Amritpal's supporter Avtar Singh Khanda dies in UK

10
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...

Cyclone Biparjoy lashes Gujarat, weakens into storm; heads to Rajasthan

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 1,000 villages without power; trees uprooted, houses damaged

Cyclone intensity reduces from 'very severe' to 'severe' cat...

5 terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir

5 militants killed in encounter at LoC in J-K's Kupwara

The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money laundering case

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...

In Himachal’s Chamba, a mob of 1,000 set ‘honour killing’ accused house on fire; CM Sukhu says don't give communal colour to incident

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

A young man, believed to be in a romantic relationship with ...


Cities

View All

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

SGPC may discuss Akal Takht Jathedar's replacement at meeting today

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Produce all accused in court on June 28: CJM to jail officials

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Produce all accused in court on June 28, CJM tells jail officials

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Chandigarh: Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Will seek 7.19% share in Chandigarh, royalty from BBMB projects: Himachal CM

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

HC to govt: Spell out stand on 5-year lock-in period for auto transfer

Man uploads woman’s obscene pictures, held

Youth stabbed to death in west Delhi's Nangloi

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in Jalandhar city

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family in Phagwara, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Took NRI’s house on rent, now vacated: Jagraon AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke

Ludhiana heist: Rs 75L more found; total recovery Rs 5.75 cr

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Punjab farm leaders end 7-day stir

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery